School supply giveaway with Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw held in Echo Park

People were lined up since 2 a.m. Saturday in Echo Park for a school supply giveaway that featured a guest appearance by Dodgers Pitch Clayton Kershaw. The back-to-school bash is giving away backpacks to kids in need.

"Being prepared and being ready and having only to focus on school is great," said Deborah Sanchez, a student.

There were also free pencils, notebooks, and socks up for grabs for children going back to class soon.

"I am a single mom I have been struggling with getting school supplies for my daughter so it's really helpful to come to an event like this where they help out the community," said parent Elizabeth Macias Saturday.

Hosted at the Dream Center, the event was on a first-come-first-serve basis. There was also a water slide for kids in attendance and other games to play during the event.

Kershaw personally handed out 3,500 backpacks filled with essentials.

"Give a kid a backpack and see their faces and be able to do it and have our kids with us too and be able to see what it really feels like to bring joy to a kid's, life because they may not have had the same opportunities growing up, is really cool for us," added Kershaw.

The Dream Center foundation lends support to those in the community of Los Angeles by offering free resources and services.