School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 9:57 AM

