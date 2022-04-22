Watch CBS News

School bus with 12 passengers crashes in Santa Paula, rolls into ditch

A school bus with 12 passengers on board crashed and rolled into a ditch in Santa Paula Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. off Mountain Road at Glannville Road in a rural area of Santa Paula. Authorities say 12 people, including the driver, were on the bus.

All of the bus' passengers are out and undergoing medical evaluation. The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

