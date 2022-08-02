School backpack giveaway for kids gets large turnout in Arcadia

As inflation drives up the costs of school supplies, an event to give children free backpacks before going back to school had a large turnout Tuesday in the San Gabriel Valley.

About one thousand families signed up and stood in line at the Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia for Foothill Unity Center's backpack giveaway event. Each backpack was valued at $120. In addition, $40 shoe vouchers were handed out, as well as clothing.

"Within the last week and a half we have had triple the enrollment and registration for this event," said Tashera Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Foothill Unity Center.

The charity, based in Pasadena, helps families in need with programs that focus on food, health, and job development.

"It's hard," said Christina Frias, a mom of two who was picking up school supplies at the event Tuesday and has been struggling with rising prices in 2022. Frias worked her way from homelessness to a one-bedroom house in Monrovia. She said the event helps a lot.

The National Retail Federation said families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items. That is about $15 dollars more than last year.