SoCal Edison agrees to pay $82.5 million for Bobcat Fire

Southern California Edison has agreed to pay the United States $82.5 million to recover costs and damages associated with the 114,000-acre Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

The United States filed a lawsuit in 2023 on behalf of the Forest Service against SCE and Utility Tree Service, claiming the utility did not properly maintain trees that came into contact with power lines, causing the 2020 wildfire to ignite.

"This record settlement against Southern California Edison provides meaningful compensation to taxpayers for the extensive costs of fighting the Bobcat Fire and for the widespread damage to public lands," United States Attorney Bill Essayli said.

The wildfire damaged public lands and closed more than 100 miles of trails and numerous campgrounds for years.

It also detrimentally impacted habitats and wildlife, including the federally endangered mountain yellow-legged frog and federally threatened fish and birds, according to the Justice Department.

SoCal Edison agreed to pay $82.5 million within 60 days of the settlement agreement, which was May 14, without admitting wrongdoing or fault.

"We are grateful to receive these settlement funds, which mark an important step toward recovery and restoration," said Angeles National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Martinez. "These resources will help us rehabilitate burned areas, restore wildlife habitats, and strengthen our forests' resilience to future wildfires."

The blaze also destroyed 87 homes, 83 structures and damaged 28 homes. The Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area was also destroyed.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to Southern California Edison for comment and is waiting to hear back.