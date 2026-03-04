Watch CBS News
Law enforcement activity in Saugus forces elementary school lockdown

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
A situation involving law enforcement in Saugus forced the lockdown of a local elementary school and street closures on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station, law enforcement activity prompted the closure of Pamplico Drive between Seco Canyon Road and Carnegie Avenue as of 9:43 a.m.

Nearby James Foster Elementary School was placed on lockdown by 10 a.m. All students are safe, according to school officials.

As of 10:15 a.m., the specifics of the situation are unclear. No additional details were immediatley made available.

Aerial images on Pamplico showed what appeared to be SWAT officers entering the backyard of a home. An adjacent home, which appears to be the center of the investigation, had various objects dispersed around the front yard.

