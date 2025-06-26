Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Ynez Reservoir in Pacific Palisades repaired and partially refilled

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

After more than a year, the Santa Ynez Reservoir in Pacific Palisades has been repaired and refilled.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power drained the 117-million-gallon water source in early 2024 after crews discovered a significant tear in a protective cover required by state drinking water regulations. Rainstorms worsened the tear and lengthened the repair process, forcing the reservoir to remain empty when the Palisades Fire started on Jan. 7, 2025.

"While I'm glad it's now back in service, the Santa Ynez Reservoir has been offline since early 2024, including on the one day in history it was needed most," said Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the area. "Our water infrastructure must be emergency-ready every day. Anything less puts everything we hold dear at risk."

The historically strong winds during the wildfire forced firefighting aircraft to remain on the ground and placed the burden of extinguishing the flames solely on ground crews during the disaster's first day. The constant battle to put out flames and fast-moving embers strained the three 1-million-gallon water tanks in the area, causing a drop in water pressure. 

"We had a tremendous demand on our system in the Palisades. We pushed the system to the extreme," said Janisse Quiñones, LADWP's chief executive and chief engineer, in a press conference in January. "Four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight, which lowered our water pressure."

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered an independent investigation into the loss of water pressure and the deactivated Santa Ynez Reservoir in the days following the Palisades Fire. The L.A. City Council also ordered an analysis of the city's water infrastructure a week after the wildfire started. 

Experts and officials agreed that the Palisades Fire and the following Eaton Fire would have strained Los Angeles County's water supply regardless of whether the Santa Ynez Reservoir had been filled. 

After the crews fully contained the wildfires on Jan. 31, LADWP discovered that the embers and the rainstorms in the following months caused further damage to the reservoir cover.

"Repairs took longer than expected, as rainstorm damage, sun exposure and wildfire embers had further deteriorated the cover's condition," said Adam Perez, LADWP's interim director of water operations. "It was a delicate balance between expediting repairs while ensuring there are no remaining issues with the cover when we put the reservoir back in service."

Following the repairs, LADWP refilled the reservoir with 45 million gallons of water. Engineers are exploring ways to enhance the durability and extend the service life of the Santa Ynez Reservoir cover.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.