Ventura County man sentenced to 118 years in prison for sexual abuse, rape of multiple victims

A Ventura County man was sentenced to 118 years to life in prison for decades of sexual abuse and rape of multiple victims dating back to the 1990s, according to prosecutors.

Martin Herrejon Vieyra, 58, of Santa Paula, was sentenced to 110 years to life, plus eight additional years for "rape and child molestation involving multiple victims over several decades," said a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested in October 2025 and was convicted by a jury in January, when they found him guilty of eight felony charges, including rape by force, foreign object penetration and six counts of lewd acts upon a child. The jury also found several special allegations and aggravating factors true, including that there were multiple victims and that the victims were "particularly vulnerable."

Prosecutors said that he molested two victims over the course of many years. Vieyra abused the first victim between 1996 and 2005, and the second victim from 2012 to 2020. Both of the victims were under the age of 14 when they were abused, the release said.

"Vieyra had access to these young victims through a familial relationship," prosecutors said. A third victim came forward in February 2025, stating that Vieyra had raped her in 1991 when he was living in the same house as her family.

"While no punishment can undo the trauma inflicted, today's lengthy sentence sends a clear message: those who prey on children will be prosecuted and held fully responsible for their actions," said a statement from Senior Deputy District Attorney Stuart Gardner. "Our office will continue to stand with victims and work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."