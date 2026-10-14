Santa Monica's Mel's Drive-In could be demolished for new housing

At the corner of Olympic and Lincoln Boulevards, sits a roadside postcard and a nod to history at Mel's Drive-In.

"Having places that tell stories that survive over time is something that everybody understands," said Nina Fresco, Vice President of the Santa Monica Conservancy.

Fresco and the conservancy are playing a part in writing the location's next chapter.

"We want to bring landmarks into the future," Fresco said.

The Santa Monica and Los Angeles Conservancies filed a nomination application in August, asking the city to designate the 1959 googie-style diner a landmark. They said it would protect key features and set standards for any changes, but wouldn't rule out new housing.

In September, the property's owner, ValueRock, followed up with a preliminary application for a 138-unit apartment complex. The city said it's not a formal housing application and no demolition permit has been filed.

"My client believes the highest and best use for this property is a housing project," said Dave Rand, the property owner's attorney.

Rand said the application proposes demolishing the building at this time, but calls it a very early first step and adds that the owner is open to a compromise.

"Things change and evolve, but that doesn't mean we can'tkeep some of the great things about this site that people love," Rand said.

The project could potentially include a ground-floor cafe that looks and feels like the existing one. Fresco said she's taking a wait-and-see approach.

"I need to see or hear more because it's not what you want to do; it's how you do it," Fresco said. "Something that looks like it is not preservation."

Rand said he's asked the Santa Monica Conservancy for a meeting. Both sides, including LA Conservancy, said housing and preservation can coexist at the location.

"I don't think it has to be an either or," said Andrew Salimian, a director at the LA Conservancy.

Mel's Drive-In remains open with the manager telling the LA Times that the lease runs through 2029.

The city expects the Landmarks Commission to review the nomination application on Dec. 14, with any appeal going to the city council.

"I think we can create a new building here that very much respects and embraces and celebrates the past," Rand said.