Santa Monica woman arrested allegedly trying to kidnap 8-year-old girl

Santa Monica police arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl while posing as a Russian police officer on Wednesday.

The suspect, 39-year-old Courtney Perrone, has multiple arrests in different states for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, assault, and battery, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Perrone for assault with a deadly weapon, but she was released because of insufficient evidence.

Investigators said she has outstanding warrants from New Hampshire for forgery and intimidation. She's currently out on probation for a 2024 assault with a deadly weapon conviction in Nevada.

Now, Perrone faces charges of attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment, both of which are felonies. Prosecutors also charged her with a misdemeanor of brandishing, according to SMPD.

Investigators claim the attempted kidnapping happened while the 8-year-old girl was helping her neighbor put several pets into a car. Perrone allegedly approached the pair, claiming to be Russian police and that she was taking the child away. She then knelt and tried to wrestle the child away from the neighbor.

The neighbor grabbed the child and put her in the front seat of his car. Perrone ignored the man's demands that she leave and tried to open the car door. When he confronted her again, she pulled out a switchblade knife before running away.

Officers tracked her down to a nearby Gelson's parking lot beside her white BMW. Police believe she was living in her car and appeared to be homeless.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Jauregui at Martin.Jauregui@santamonica.gov or Sgt. Haro at David.Haro@santamonica.gov. You can also call the watch commander at (310) 458-8427 at any time of the day.