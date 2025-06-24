Watch CBS News
Santa Monica police share video of coffee shop burglary as search for two suspects continues

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Santa Monica police are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a coffee shop early Monday morning. 

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Amai Coffee, which is located in the 1700 block of Pico Boulevard, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. 

The suspects gained entry into the shop by shattering the glass front door, which can be seen in video detectives shared on X.

Police say that no items were reported stolen, but the damage dealt to the storefront is estimated to be around $1,000. 

"A similar burglary occurred at this location three months ago, and a neighboring business, Dr. T House, was also targeted around the same time," said SMPD. 

The first suspect is described as a male with an average build who was wearing a black sweater, black face mask, blue jeans and black shoes. The second suspect is also a male with an average build who was wearing a black FILA sweater with white lettering, a red face mask, black pants and black shoes. 

They were captured on surveillance footage fleeing from the area in a white or silver sedan. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (310) 458-8932.

