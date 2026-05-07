Santa Monica police arrest nanny accused of abusing baby

The Santa Monica Police Department arrested a nanny accused of physically abusing a baby.

Detectives said they arrested Simi Valley resident Carolina Cobian, 65, on April 15 for felony child abuse charges. Santa Monica PD said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed one felony count of child endangerment against the 65-year-old.

Cobian was released on bail and will be arraigned on May 28 at the Airport Courthouse.

Investigators released Cobian's photo to determine if there are any more victims or witnesses. They urged anyone with information on the case or any families that employed Cobian to contact Detective Lizette Hardgrave at Lizette.Hardgrave@santamonica.gov or Detective Sergeant George Burciaga at George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov.

Carolina Cobian is accused of physically abusing a baby while working as a Santa Monica family's nanny. Santa Monica PD

Detectives started their investigation after learning that the infant was hospitalized in a Los Angeles area hospital on April 7. They determined that Cobian allegedly abused the baby and arrested her a week later.

Medical personnel evaluated the baby and found no life threatening injuries.