Las Vegas teen arrested for deadly shooting in Santa Monica Pier parking lot

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting a man to death in a Santa Monica Pier parking lot earlier this week.

The deadly shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on July 20, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. When officers arrived at Parking Lot 1 North, they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe two groups were in a physical altercation right before the shooting, and over the course of their investigation identified the Las Vegas teen as the gunman.

Officers said the teen surrendered to police a day after the shooting.

"Violence of any kind has no place in our community," said Santa Monica Police Chief Darrick Jacob. "While nothing can replace the life that was lost, the swift and focused work of our detectives resulted in the suspect being safely taken into custody.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"This is an important step, but our work is not finished," Jacob said. "Our beachfront is one of Santa Monica's most heavily visited public spaces, and we remain committed to keeping it safe for residents, visitors, businesses, and everyone who comes to enjoy our community."

Police urged witnesses or anyone with information on the case to contact Santa Monica PD at (310) 458-8491.