Man shot, killed in parking lot near Santa Monica Pier; suspect at large

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Santa Monica Police Department said officers responded to Parking Lot 1 North, located at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway, at about 12:32 a.m. on reports of a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He remains unidentified publicly as of Monday morning.

Investigations revealed that a fight occurred between two groups, leading to the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

No suspect information was immediatley made available, and police believe the shooter, or shooters, remain outstanding. No additional details were immediatley made available.