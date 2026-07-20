Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed in parking lot near Santa Monica Pier; suspect at large

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Santa Monica Police Department said officers responded to Parking Lot 1 North, located at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway, at about 12:32 a.m. on reports of a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He remains unidentified publicly as of Monday morning.

Investigations revealed that a fight occurred between two groups, leading to the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

No suspect information was immediatley made available, and police believe the shooter, or shooters, remain outstanding. No additional details were immediatley made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue