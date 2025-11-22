CHP officers chase speeding driver in Los Angeles and Orange counties

California Highway Patrol officers followed a speeding driver from Santa Monica to southern Orange County before the suspect returned to Los Angeles County on Saturday night.

Police told CBS Los Angeles that the chase began on westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near the Robertson Boulevard ramps in Santa Monica.

After speeding along multiple freeways, including SR-22 and I-5, at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, the suspect exited onto surface streets in the Mission Viejo area near El Toro Road and Avenida De La Carlota.

They then proceeded to get back on the 5 Freeway heading northbound, continuing back towards where the chase began. At around 11:55 p.m., the suspect got onto the eastbound 10 Freeway with one CHP patrol car still following close behind despite the high speeds.

