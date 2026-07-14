Police arrest 6 for alleged lobster poaching in Santa Monica

Six people were arrested recently for allegedly illegally poaching lobsters at the Santa Monica Pier, according to wildlife officials.

In a social media post shared by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officials said that officers from across Southern California converged to apprehend poachers.

"Although the spiny lobster season closed on March 18, that has not deterred those who choose to violate the law," the post said. "The suspects involved took sophisticated measures to conceal their activities, but despite their best efforts, wildlife officers identified and apprehended those involved."

Officers said that the suspects used specially trained canines to locate lobsters, which had been hidden in duffel bags, backpacks, cars and even a baby stroller. In all, they seized 34 lobsters as evidence, including several egg-bearing females. All were then returned to the ocean alive, the post said.

According to CDFW's post, each female can produce one brood between 50,000 and 800,000 eggs annually, which they carry for approximately 10 weeks.

"The loss of an egg-bearing female lobster can have a substantial impact on the health of the lobster fishery and directly impacts legal anglers," the post said.

All six suspects were arrested for violations that include taking of lobster out of season, exceeding the daily bag limits of lobster, taking of undersized lobster, taking of lobster by hook and line and possession of more than triple the daily bag limit of lobster.

Officials said that penalties for such charges can result in up to one year in jail or $1,000 per violation.

CDFW asked anyone who notices a wildlife crime in progress to contact CALTIP 24/7 at 888-334-CALTIP (2258).