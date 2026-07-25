Woman found dead at apartment near Santa Monica College; suspect arrested

Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside an apartment near Santa Monica College on Saturday.

At around 5:20 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Pico Boulevard for reports of a woman in need of medical assistance, according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

"Officers arrived and located an adult female with significant injuries," the release said.

Despite attempted life-saving measures from Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Santa Monica PD detectives began to investigate the incident as a homicide, and at around 8:45 p.m., police announced that a suspect had been taken into custody.

No immediate information was provided on how or where police located the suspect, who has also not yet been identified.

"There are no additional suspects being sought at this time," police said. "The investigation remains active and ongoing."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Santa Monica police at 310-458-8491.