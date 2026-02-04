Santa Monica College offers certified homeless service program free for limited time

Santa Monica College is offering students homeless service training and it's California's first such accredited program.

The nine-month Homeless Service Work program is "preparing leaders to end homelessness," and for now, it's free, thanks to donations from United Way of Greater LA.

"Nearly 75,000 people are on the streets on any given night. This program could not have come at a better time," Professor Celina Alvarez said. She co-wrote the curriculum for the program, informing students of the history and landscape of homelessness, as well as navigating complex systems and more.

"After a series of unfortunate events, everything collapsed and I found myself living in the car with my dog, running away from people who I thought were chasing me," Patricia Kusaba, program graduate, said. The UC Berkeley graduate said she is grateful for the mental health intervention she received at one time, and now she's helping others.

"Whenever I approach anyone, I see them as someone with a story. I don't come and judge them, I just go there to learn how I can help them," Kusaba said.

Romina Baltazar Sanchez began working with people who have experienced homelessness four years ago, supporting many who are facing extreme challenges.

"Dealing with drug addiction…mental illness and just been through trauma… so we have to be careful with what words we use," she said, noting she wanted to be better equipped to help.

When she learned Santa Monica College was offering a new certificate program last year, she signed up. She got training in areas like crisis intervention, trauma-informed care and how to secure housing and other resources.

She's using her new skills at the nonprofit, Housing Works, where she coordinates activities for communities in supportive housing. Baltazar Sanchez said she feels more ready than ever to help tackle one of LA's biggest crises. "It just makes me feel good," she said.

Applications for the free Spring 2026 Homeless Service Work program are due Friday, Feb. 6, and future course offerings will be available with nominal fees, according to college officials.