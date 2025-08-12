Santa Clarita's new 720-acre mountain bike park to open winter 2025

New 720-acre Santa Clarita bike park set to open at the end of 2025

Santa Clarita is appealing to outdoor enthusiasts as it transforms 720 acres in Haskell Canyon into a mountain biker's paradise.

The $7.4 million Haskell Canyon Bike Park project has been three years in the making and is set to open in December of 2025.

From the entrance sign to the last jump line, Jess Albrecq, with the city of Santa Clarita, says that 15 miles of trails will offer a little something for riders of all skill levels.

"So if your skill level is starting out as someone who has never ridden before, you're going to be able to come out and learn how to ride in a flat open area and then progress your way through this, and take it as far as you want to go," he said.

There is a perimeter trail that climbs around the entire park, single-track trails, downhill flowlines, jumps, berms, rollers, and more.

Haskell Canyon Bike Park is set to open in December 2025. KCAL News

Santa Clarita native and professional mountain bike racer Spencer Rathkamp, said he developed his skills in the area and is excited about what the park can do for the sport.

"This park is going to be pretty sweet," he said. "For the city to be willing to put that much money behind something, it means that they believe in what mountain biking can do for the community."

The city worked with Avid Trails on the design, and the company is also providing construction support to make sure everything gets done according to plan.

Trail users say there is a lot of open space, but not many trails are dedicated to mountain bikers.

"The exciting part is there is nothing like this in any other city in Southern California. It's the only thing like it, it's the first of its kind and Santa Clarita is just booming with mountain bikers," Tony Arnold, Santa Clarita Valley trail user, said.

Haskell Canyon Bike Park is located at 21450 Copper Hill Drive in Santa Clarita and will operate year-round, free, with an expected opening in December 2025.