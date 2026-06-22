LA County detectives investigating possible road rage shooting that left motorcyclist hospitalized in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County detectives are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist hospitalized in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday night.

In a news release, deputies said that they were called to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road in Saugus at around 10:30 p.m. upon learning of a gunshot victim in the area. Upon arrival, they found the victim, an adult male, who had been riding a motorcycle when he was shot once in the back.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies said.

"Witnesses reported a dark-colored sedan with an unknown number of occupants allegedly driving erratically near the victim and attempting to strike him with the vehicle," the release said. "Moments later, multiple gunshots were fired, striking the victim."

Deputies said that the suspects had already fled from the area by the time they arrived. They are reviewing evidence and following investigative leads as they continue searching for the gunman.

"They are also seeking additional information and witnesses who may have seen this incident or the events leading up to it," the release said.

Anyone who knows more or was in the area of Bouquet Canyon Road, Plum Canyon Road or Seco Canyon Road on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m. was asked to contact Detective Van Horn at 661-260-4000 ext. 5639 or Detective Perez at 661-260-4000 ext. 5638.