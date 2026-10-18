Santa Clarita woman narrowly avoids disaster after massive tree falls onto car

A Santa Clarita woman is counting her blessings after she and her family narrowly avoided tragedy when a massive tree toppled onto their car in the midst of powerful Santa Ana winds last week.

"I can't even describe it," said Jenna Krell. "Like, it was just insane."

Krell was on her way to pick up her son from school on Friday when a tree suddenly crashed down as she drove along McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. Within moments, she said strangers were rushing to her rescue.

"I was shocked, scared, and terrified. And I can't believe I'm here right now," she said. "I froze. Like, I didn't know what to do, and all of a sudden someone opens my passenger door, and there's 20 people trying to get me out of my car."

One of those strangers called her husband, Brett.

"Jenna does everything for our family, so we're extremely blessed to have her here with us today," Brett Krell said.

Their biggest relief is that the children weren't in the car. Jenna believes the minivan helped save her life, and after driving it for more than a decade, it got her home one more time.

"I started hugging her, and I was happy," said one of the Krell children.

"My mom does everything for me, and I really appreciate her," said another of the couple's children.

Now, for the Krells, it's the little moments and big milestones ahead that mean that much more. As she deals with severe back pain and the family begins working to find a new car, above all, she's grateful to be alive.

"I'm just really happy that I get to be at my kids' soccer games and, in the future, their weddings, hopefully," Jenna Krell said.