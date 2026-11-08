Santa Barbara police investigating "suspicious circumstances" after more than a dozen fall ill at city's half marathon

Santa Barbara police have launched an investigation into "suspicious circumstances" at the city's half marathon on Sunday, where more than a dozen people had to seek medical treatment.

In a news release, Santa Barbara Police Department officers said they received a report from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital about multiple half marathon participants who were "seeking medical treatment for unusual symptoms" after the event ended.

Police said that people arrived on their own or were taken to the hospital by ambulance on Sunday.

"The cause of the reported symptoms has not been confirmed," police said. "There is no specific action recommended for the public at this time; however, participants who feel unwell should seek medical attention and follow guidance from healthcare professionals."

Half marathon organizers who spoke with CBS LA said that they were aware of at least 15 people who sought hospitalization after the race, and that their medical reports all said heat or marathon-related exhaustion.

A Cottage Health spokesperson shared a statement on Sunday regarding the incident.

"We have a larger than expected number of emergency visits that are tracked to participants of this morning's organized run in SB," the statement said. "This morning 19 patients arrived at Cottage EDs, a number of them with similar symptoms of undetermined cause."

The spokesperson said they are still investigating whether the illnesses were heat-related or due to other factors, but did not provide further details.

Sunday's race began at 7 a.m. on Cabrillo Bouelvard on Yanonali Street, and continued through 11 a.m.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact SBPD Sergeant Andre Miller at 805-897-2330.