Santa Ana winds prompt power shutoffs, red flag alert

Due to ongoing Santa Ana wind conditions, the city of Los Angeles is extending Red Flag No Parking restrictions Monday in brush areas until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Red Flag Alert and enforcement of special parking rules went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday, and conditions prompted the continuation of the restrictions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The gusty conditions also shut off power in some areas of Southern California.

The winds primarily affect the northern portion of Los Angeles County, enveloping the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, along with the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors.

Red flag warnings indicating critical fire danger conditions were in place for those areas through 10 p.m. Monday.

Widespread single-digit humidities were predicted from Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected Sunday, when gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common, except gusts of 50 to 65 mph likely in the Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Susana mountains, western Santa Monicas and wind-prone foothills. Dry and breezy offshore flow conditions will persist into Tuesday, which may extend critical fire weather conditions across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties."

At least two spot fires broke out in L.A. County on Sunday afternoon, one near the Hollywood (170) Freeway at Victory Boulevard in North Hollywood, and one near the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway at Anaheim Street in Wilmington.

The weather service reported a peak gust of 92 mph Sunday at Magic Mountain Truck Trail.

"Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for much of LA/Ventura counties through 10 p.m. Monday," the NWS' Los Angeles office posted Sunday afternoon. "Dangerous fire weather conditions due to strong Santa Ana winds + very low humidities. In addition, there will be threat of downed trees/powerlines and power outages."

Wind-prone coastal and valley areas were expected to experience winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Southern California Edison officials said the utility was reaching out to customers and public safety agencies about the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, in which power is cut in areas being battered by heavy winds that could damage electrical lines or equipment and spark wildfires.

According to SCE, roughly 150,240 of the utility's 5 million customers were being notified that they are within areas that could potentially be impacted by the power cuts.

SCE's website showed precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs were in effect for 8,328 customers in Los Angeles County and 2,912 in Orange County as of 11:15 a.m., with shutoffs being considered for another 43,774 customers in L.A. County and 19,947 in Orange County.

Calabasas officials said Sunday morning that SCE might activate a shutoff for virtually all circuits in Calabasas due to the strong winds, then provided an update later Sunday.

"SCE has turned off power to more areas now as part of the PSPS," city officials said "Now, a large area NORTH of the 101 is out. ... REMINDER: A PSPS can take hours for the power to be restored."

Malibu officials said SCE started a PSPS on the Serra, Cuthbert and Nicholas circuits.

A list featuring the real-time status of temporary street parking restrictions and addresses affected is at LAFD.org/RedFlag.

All vehicles parked illegally in posted locations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone will be towed by the city, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

In Orange County, high wind warnings were in place through 10 p.m. Monday in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills and inland areas, with 20 to 30 mph winds anticipated and isolated gusts of up to 70 mph. OC coastal areas will be under a less-severe wind advisory, with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown dust advisory for the county that went into effect Sunday morning and will last at least until Tuesday morning.

And forecasters also issued a gale warning until 3 p.m. Monday for the inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Point, including Santa Catalina Island. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots were predicted, with gusts up to 40 knots and combined seas of 4 to 7 feet when conditions are worst.