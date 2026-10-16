Fire danger in Southern California remains high as Santa Ana winds, hot temperatures impact region

The Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures have exacerbated fire danger in Southern California and forecasters say gusts will likely strengthen.

The National Weather Service says gusts between 45 and 70 mph have been observed across Los Angeles and Ventura County Friday morning.

Weather officials say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds will continue across LA and Ventura counties, with gusts reaching more than 80 mph in the windiest spots in the mountains, like the Magic Mountain Truck Trail. Winds in the valleys and along the coast will be between 45 and 65 mph.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday in the mountains and foothills of LA and Ventura counties. Northeast to east winds will be 20 to 40 mph with gusts between 50 and 70 mph.

The high-pressure system over the area is also a concern. Highs in communities across the valleys and along the coast will be in the mid-80s to mid-90s.

A heat advisory will also be in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for the inland areas of Orange County and the coastal areas across Southern California. Temperatures are expected to be up to 95 degrees, which increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

On Thursday, several brush fires broke out across the region, fueled by hot temperatures and winds.

Officials are urging residents to be ready if they need to evacuate their homes. They recommend that people monitor weather alerts and other notifications from local agencies.

If a wildfire does ignite, smoke may increase heat and physical stress. Residents should have a plan ready before it's too late.