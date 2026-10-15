Evacuation warnings, orders issued as Bryson Fire burns in Malibu hills

Evacuation warnings and orders have been issued as the Bryson Fire burns brush along the Malibu hills.

It started in the Encinal Canyon area, near the Camp Kilpatrick juvenile detention facility, at around 4:40 p.m. It grew to about 102 within a couple of hours.

Los Angeles County issued evacuation warnings and orders for a wide area that stretches to Leo Carrillo State Park, Pepperdine University and the coast.

"We are monitoring the Bryson Fire near Encinal Canyon, which is located approximately eight miles northwest of the Malibu campus," Pepperdine wrote in a post to X. "Winds are blowing southwest and away from the Malibu campus. The fire does not currently pose a threat to Pepperdine's Malibu campus."

Emergency personnel established an evacuation center at

The Ventura County Fire Department said they're sending a strike team to assist LA County crews battle the blaze.

Southern California Edison initiated a public safety power shutoff for nearly 58,900 residents.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in Southern California after saying a moderate-to-strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to increase critical fire danger through Saturday.