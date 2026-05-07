Orange County student heading to Ivy League school, following in his brother's footsteps

Santa Ana senior Manny Rodriguez Mejia has been accepted to his dream school, Yale University.

His brother, Alexis, a Harvard graduate, is one of his biggest supporters. "I grew up here in Santa Ana, CA, sharing a room with my older brother," Manny said.

CBS Los Angeles profiled Manny's big brother a few years ago. He was the first in his family to go to college after a successful academic career at Middle College High School in Santa Ana. Now, it's his little brother's turn to shine.

"I think just going to college is something that we want to leave those doors open for all of our students. And knowing that we have students that are going to Ivy League schools, it shows that there's a possibility for any students, all students, and especially students here in the Santa Ana community," Middle College High School Principal Scott Werner said.

Middle College High is a dual enrollment school on the campus of Santa Ana College. Manny will be graduating next month with nine Associate of Arts degrees on top of his 4.7 GPA.

Manny Rodriguez Mejia CBS LA

"They're really setting that example that hey, I was a student just like you and I did it, and if I can do it, so can you," Arlene Quinonez, school counselor, said.

Manny's interests are in politics and data science. He loves and appreciates everything he has, especially his parents and brother, and where he was raised.

"I hope to continue serving this community in the future, wherever I may be. I will always remember my community, and I will help to shape it and to always fight for it," Manny said.

Manny has been given a scholarship that covers everything at Yale, from tuition to room and board. Family income is considered as well as academics.

Manny will be graduating in the top 10 percent of his class.