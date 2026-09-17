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Santa Ana police seek thieves who stole $50,000 bronze Jesus statue from church

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Investigators with the Santa Ana Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify and find the suspects who stole a bronze Jesus statue from a Catholic church campus.

In an Instagram post, the department shared a picture of what remained of the statue: two bronze, barefoot feet affixed to a rock.

The Aug. 30 heist was captured on surveillance footage, showing two male suspects working to remove the $50,000 valued statue from Christ Our Savior Catholic Church in Santa Ana.

According to police, the two arrived at the church around 2 a.m., carrying a bag. One of the suspects pulled an electric cutting tool from the bag, and both began cutting the statue.

The two dragged the statue through the property toward the neighboring Segerstrom High School, where it's believed a vehicle was parked.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Wilson at (714) 245-8551.

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Only bronze feet remain after thieves stole the rest of a Jesus statue from Christ Our Savior Catholic Church in Santa Ana. Santa Ana Police Department

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