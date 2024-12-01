Santa Ana police shoot and kill man with fake rifle

Police shot and killed a man who they believed was armed with firearm in Santa Ana on Sunday evening.

The scene of the shooting via SkyCal. KCAL News

It happened at around 5:30 p.m., when officers were called to Broadway and Second Street for reports of a man who was loading what was believed to be a rifle on the street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Responding officers engaged with the suspect before shots were fired, the department reported. The moments leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

The suspect was struck by the officers' gunfire and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators found that the rifle the man had was actually fake.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The pending police investigation is expected to close the intersection of Broadway and Second Street for several hours.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, where a large area was taped off outside of what looked to be an apartment building. Dozens of evidence markers could be seen scattered on the street.

No further information was provided.