Santa Ana police fatally shoot man after attempting to conduct traffic stop

Santa Ana police officers fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a gun after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Thursday night.

The Santa Ana Police Department said around 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to pull the driver over to conduct a traffic stop.

A short pursuit began and then the driver pulled into the underground parking structure of an apartment complex on the 450 block of Fourth Street.

According to the SAPD, the driver got out of the car, allegedly armed with a handgun, while his girlfriend and 1-year-old son were inside.

One officer opened fire at the suspect. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

The SAPD said there is a large police presence in the area around Third and French Street. They are asking the public to avoid the area.