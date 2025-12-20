Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at party in Santa Ana, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

One person was killed and another was wounded after a fight at a party in Santa Ana turned into a shooting on Friday, according to police. 

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Marine Street at around 11:25 p.m. after learning of a shooting, according to a social media post from the Santa Ana Police Department. 

"Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds," the post said. 

One of the victims, identified as 20-year-old Santa Ana man Nathan Isaiah Saldana, was declared dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority personnel, police said. 

The second victim, only identified as a 21-year-old man from Santa Ana, was taken to a nearby hospital and was said to be in stable condition on Saturday, SAPD's post said. 

"At this time, the motive for the shooting appears to be gang-related and stemmed from an altercation following a party in the area," police said. 

Detectives are working to identify witnesses and a suspect in the shooting. 

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Santa Ana Police's Homicide Section detectives at (714) 245-8390. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue