1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at party in Santa Ana, police say

One person was killed and another was wounded after a fight at a party in Santa Ana turned into a shooting on Friday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Marine Street at around 11:25 p.m. after learning of a shooting, according to a social media post from the Santa Ana Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds," the post said.

One of the victims, identified as 20-year-old Santa Ana man Nathan Isaiah Saldana, was declared dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority personnel, police said.

The second victim, only identified as a 21-year-old man from Santa Ana, was taken to a nearby hospital and was said to be in stable condition on Saturday, SAPD's post said.

"At this time, the motive for the shooting appears to be gang-related and stemmed from an altercation following a party in the area," police said.

Detectives are working to identify witnesses and a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Santa Ana Police's Homicide Section detectives at (714) 245-8390.