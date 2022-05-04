Santa Ana man arrested after allegedly dragging woman into vacant house to sexually assault her

A Santa Ana man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman and taking her to a vacant house to sexually assault her, and police believe he may have more victims.

(credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

Juan Aguilar Garcia, 30, was arrested in the vacant house where the woman said she was sexually assaulted, according to the Santa Ana police.

The 40-year-old woman told officers she had been standing in front of her apartment complex when Garcia approached her and asked for directions to a nearby gas station. When she started to give him directions, police say Garcia covered her mouth, picked her up, and carried her to the vacant house nearby.

The woman told officers she screamed and fought back but was unable to break free before being forced into the vacant house, where she was sexually assaulted. She continued fighting back and escaped, running home to call police. The woman directed officers to the vacant house, police said, and officers who went there found Garcia inside.

Garcia faces several sexual assault-related charges and is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 19.

Police believe Garcia may have more victims and have released his booking photo. Anyone with more information can contact Detective Jorge Garcia at (714) 245-8732 or via email at jgarcia@santa-ana.org.