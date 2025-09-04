2 bunnies rescued, several residents displaced after apartment fire in Santa Ana

Two bunnies were rescued from an apartment fire that displaced several residents in Santa Ana on Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., members from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-alarm fire at a two-story apartment complex on North Bristol Street.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had already fully engulfed two upstairs units and flames were threatening to spread. Crews quickly launched an aggressive attack while also searching for victims.

The OCFA said that while firefighters were conducting their search, they found two bunnies alive inside. They were rescued and reunited with their owners.

Authorities said two residents were treated for burn injuries at the scene and taken to the hospital. Fourteen adults and nine minors were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.