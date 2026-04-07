Santa Ana police seek help solving 37-year-old man's homicide last year

Santa Ana Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a homicide that left a 37-year-old man dead outside his home in early 2025.

It happened back on Jan. 2, 2025 at around 7:30 p.m. in an alley behind the 1400 block of S. Minnie Street, according to a news release shared by Santa Ana PD on social media.

They said that 37-year-old Gerson Ramirez Perez had "stepped out of his home ... to throw away his trash" when he was shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced Ramirez Perez dead at the scene.

"We have very limited information regarding this incident, although it is believed that multiple witnesses saw what happened," the release said.

Police said that a reward is offered for information on the case through the city's Gang Reward Program.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact SAPD Homicide Section detectives at (714) 245-8390.