San Pedro's new West Harbor development opens 4 days for FIFA World Cup 2026 fan zone

West Harbor in San Pedro is opening for soccer fans to watch the remaining four games of the 2026 World Cup, starting with Tuesday's semifinal match, France vs Spain.

West Harbor is the redevelopment of the former waterfront Ports O'Call Village, which was demolished in 2018. Construction at the site is ongoing, with an outdoor portion briefly converted into a World Cup fan zone.

The games will be played on a giant screen, with soccer-inspired activities, drinks, and a live DJ, while many of the future West Harbor restaurant tenants will have pop-ups at the events, a little preview of what's to come.

West Harbor prepares for the 2026 World Cup fan zone for match viewing. CBS LA

"It's the first time that the promenade, which is about a mile long, is activated, and the public is able to really walk the entire length, see what we're doing, see the Central Park area, which is done, and all the tenants' work is beginning," Alan Johnson, West Harbor director of communications, said.

Starting ticket prices for the matches are $5 on Tuesday and Wednesday, $10 on Saturday, and $20 for Sunday's final. VIP tickets are available, except on Sunday, as all tickets for the final match are sold out. Johnson said the fan zone has a capacity of 2,500 and warned that tickets are selling fast.

"We really just wanted to open to the public, show people what we have, and get them excited about our opening, which would be sometime end of this year, early next," Johnson said.