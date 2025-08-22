Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police arrest man who allegedly sexually assaulted four victims, including teen, in same weekend

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted four female victims over the weekend in San Pedro. 

David Ramirez, 27, is suspected of the series of attacks that happened between Saturday and Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They say that the assaults occurred either while the victims, aged from 13 to 42, walked along a sidewalk or inside of a store. 

Investigators arrested Ramirez on Monday at an apartment complex at Eighth Street and Pacific Avenue, which is close to the location where they say he approached a woman from behind and assaulted her. 

"The victim, with the help of other community members, tracked the suspect to a nearby apartment complex on 8th Street," said a news release from LAPD

David Ramirez, the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted four female victims over one weekend in San Pedro. Investigators are seeking additional potential victims.  Los Angeles Police Department

Ramirez was booked on suspicion of felony sexual battery and remains behind bars without bail. 

As their investigation continues, detectives said that they believe there may be additional victims. They've released a photo as their search continues. 

Anyone who may know more or who believes they are a victim is asked to contact the LAPD at (310) 726-7900. 

