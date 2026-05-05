San Pedro northbound 110 Freeway closure could last all day after tunnel fire, officials say

Officials say the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway could remain closed all day in San Pedro as crews continue to work after a fire was lit in a tunnel underneath the roadway.

According to Caltrans, the blaze began around 9 p.m. Monday in a culvert, defined as a "tunnel-like structure under the freeway that helps manage drainage," near the Channel Street on-ramp. Crews have since contained the fire, but "burning construction timber and other materials that cannot be easily moved will require ongoing suppression," according to Los Angeles Council Member Tim McOsker, whose district includes San Pedro.

The fire initially required a complete closure of the commuter freeway, but the southbound lanes opened up by 9 a.m. after crews made progress on repairing the culvert.

The northbound lanes could be closed for the remainder of the day as engineers assess the damage underneath the freeway, authorities said. The closure is between Harry Bridges Boulevard and Channel Street.

Officials say they hope to reopen at least one northbound lane by the end of the day.

A spokesperson with Caltrans told CBS LA that the culvert is a known encampment, but no reports of fires have surfaced there before. It previously belonged to the now-closed Phillips 66 oil refinery, which is currently being converted to retail space and warehouses.