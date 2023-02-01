Watch CBS News
San Marino: Woman struck by hit-and-run driver

A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Los Robles Avenue in San Marino Wednesday morning.

A woman about 70 years old was crossing Los Robles Avenue at Oak Street when she was struck by an unknown vehicle at about 6:05 a.m., according to the San Marino Police Dept.

The driver fled in the vehicle without stopping to render aid, police said.

San Marino police contacted Alhambra and South Pasadena police departments to be on the lookout for vehicles with front-end collision damage this morning.    

The woman's condition was not immediately released.

No suspect description was available.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 7:49 AM

