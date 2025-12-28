Driver ejected in deadly San Jacinto crash, Riverside County deputies say

A man died in San Jacinto early Sunday morning after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in the early morning, Riverside County deputies said.

It was reported at around 1:25 a.m. near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Old Mountain Avenue, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the scene after learning of an "unresponsive subject in the roadway," the release said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, only identified as a man, in the intersection. He was approximately 200 feet away from an unoccupied vehicle, deputies said, noting that the car had "major collision damage."

"The preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was northbound on Mountain Avenue at a high rate of speed," RSO's release said. "The driver lost control and was ejected from the vehicle."

No other cars were involved in the crash and detectives are still investigating the cause.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 654-2702.