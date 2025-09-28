Two detained after brief pursuit with box truck in San Gabriel Valley

Two people were detained following a brief pursuit with a box truck in the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday afternoon.

It's unclear exactly when the chase began, but at some point, San Bernardino County deputies began to follow the vehicle on the 210 Freeway as it traveled into Los Angeles County.

California Highway Patrol officers also became involved in the chase as it continued, heading towards Duarte, where the suspect pulled off the freeway and into a parking lot at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Authorities haven't yet provided specifics on why they initiated the pursuit or why the suspect and passenger were detained.

SkyCal was overhead as law enforcement personnel opened the back of the box truck while the two men were placed in handcuffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.