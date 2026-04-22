Man arrested in connection with 6 San Fernando Valley sexual assaults, LAPD says

Los Angeles Police Department detectives arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted six women in one day in the San Fernando Valley and recorded some of the encounters with his cell phone over the weekend.

Damian Denzell Robinson, 29, was identified as the suspect wanted in connection with a string of incidents that occurred on Saturday, April 19, 2026, according to a news release from the LAPD. They say that he has a prior conviction for indecent exposure and lewd conduct, which requires that he register as a sex offender.

Damian Denzell Robinson, a known sex offender who allegedly sexually assaulted six women in one day in Northridge. Los Angeles Police Department

Police say that he targeted several women, beginning early Saturday morning. They said that the assaults happened:

At 9:10 a.m. in a business near Devonshire Street and Balboa Boulevard near Granada Hills, where an"elderly female victim" had allegedly been assaulted. Police say that Robinson approached the woman and pulled her pants down before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her, the release said.

At 9:55 a.m., police were called to Forbes Avenue and Calahan Street near North Hills, where they say Robinson approached "another elderly female victim" and attempted to pull her pants down. She was able to hold onto her waistband and confront the suspect before he ran from the area, police said.

At 10 a.m. near Lassen Street and Encino Avenue near Northridge, where a victim told police she was grabbed from behind by Robinson and sexually assaulted while he recorded the incident with his cellphone.

At 11:15 a.m., police say that another victim said she was inside a Vallarta Supermarkets near Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue in Winnetka, where Robinson allegedly approached the woman from behind, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

At 12:37 p.m., another victim reported being assaulted inside a food market, this time near Mason Avenue and Sherman Way, also in Winnetka. Robinson allegedly approached the woman and pulled her pants and underwear down while he recorded the incident with his cell phone.

At 3:20 p.m., police said that a victim was in the restroom of a retail store near Corbin Avenue and Nordhoff Street in Northridge, where Robinson allegedly was recording her from underneath the changing room stall.

In each instance, the police said that Robinson had already fled the scene on foot by the time they arrived.

"The incidents were captured on closed-circuit television, which investigators used to identify the suspect," police said.

Robinson was arrested on Wednesday night at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station after turning himself in, LAPD officers said.

Detectives described Robinson as standing 6-foot-3 and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white t-shirt, tan plants and blue/white Nike shoes. He was also wearing eyeglasses.

They shared Robinson's previous booking photo because they believe that he may be responsible for additional unreported sexual assaults.

"We are actively investigating this matter and encourage any additional victims to come forward and complete a police report," police said.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault Detective II Danielle Tumbleson at 818-832-3247.