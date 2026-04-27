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Family in San Fernando Valley woken up by burglars during home invasion

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A family in Panorama City was woken up by burglars during a home invasion on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident took place around 10:35 p.m. in the 9500 block of Cedros Avenue.

Officers said a family was home and asleep at the time of the invasion and were woken by the suspects' footsteps. According to police, one of the suspects verbally threatened the family.

The suspects ransacked the home before fleeing the scene.  No injuries were reported.

There is no information regarding the suspects' descriptions. 

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