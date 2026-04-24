Woman attacked, about $20,000 stolen in Hollywood Hills home robbery, police say

A woman in her 70s was attacked inside her Hollywood Hills home on Thursday night and suspects fled the scene with tens of thousands of dollars stolen, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was reported around 9 p.m. on the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue, when two suspects allegedly broke into a home.

Authorities said the suspects encountered a woman inside and attacked her, attempting to strangle her. She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

The suspects, who remain unidentified, fled the scene before police arrived. They stole about $20,000 and other items, authorities said. No suspect description was provided, and they remain on the loose.

No additional details were immediatley made available.