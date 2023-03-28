San Diego Zoo welcomes two twin leopard cubs

The San Diego Zoo recently welcomed two rare twin Amur leopards, one of the world's most endangered species.

The zoo says fewer than 300 of the big cats are estimated to exist on earth.

"Witnessing the birth of Amur leopards is always an emotional experience," said Gaylene Thomas, wildlife care manager at the San Diego Zoo. "There are so few of them left in their native habitat that every birth carries so much weight—and every living individual promises a glimmer of hope."

The twins were born several weeks ago and have just emerged from their birthing den with their mother, Satka.

Zoo officials say the time in the den allowed the cubs to bond with their mother. They say both appear to be healthy.

The cubs have not yet been named and zookeepers won't know the sex of the twins until they get a full veterinary exam.