San Diego police officer and suspect killed in fiery pursuit crash

A San Diego police officer and a driver he was trying to pull over both died when the suspect's car slammed into the side of the officer's patrol vehicle late Monday night.

The crash, which left the police car in flames, also critically injured another officer who is now "fighting for his life" as he's treated in an intensive care unit, San Diego Police Department Chief Scott Wahl told reporters during a news conference the next morning. The two officers tried pulling the driver over when they saw the car speeding down Clairmont Mesa Boulevard and a brief pursuit followed.

Wahl said a supervisor actually called off the chase due to the high speeds involved, but the suspect collided into the the patrol vehicle. The officer driving was pronounced dead at the scene while the other officer was rushed to a hospital, he said. The crash also killed the suspect.

"I can't put into words the feelings that come at a time like this, where we have police officers that come into work to make a difference to help those in need," Wahl said. "And they're putting their lives on the line for people that they don't even know. And last night, we lost a good one."

The chief said there were a couple other cars involved, and none of the drivers or passengers in those vehicles suffered significant injuries. He said there are still many questions surrounding what led to the crash, so the California Highway Patrol will be leading its own probe into the incident.

"Due to the enormity of the situation, and all the emotion that's behind it, I would request that the Highway Patrol come in to conduct an independent investigation into this accident for a full reconstruction of exactly what happened," Wahl said.