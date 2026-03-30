Driver of stolen U-Haul crashes, kills 1 during San Clemente pursuit, authorities say

Authorities say two people are in custody after the driver of a stolen U-Haul crashed into another vehicle in San Clemente, killing an innocent person on Monday morning.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of an allegedly stolen U-Haul just before 8 a.m. on Avenida Granada after noticing it had no license plates. The driver refused, leading to a pursuit.

Less than a minute into the pursuit, the U-Haul's driver collided with a Mazda in the area of Ola Vista and Avenida Granada, located in a residential neighborhood just south of the popular North El Camino Real road and the 5 Freeway. The driver of the U-Haul, which was stolen from somewhere in Whittier, fled the scene, but the passenger was immediately taken into custody.

Four passengers were inside the Mazda that was hit, three of whom were critically injured and required hospitalization. Authorities confirmed one of the passengers, a woman in her 50s, was killed. She has yet to be identified publicly.

"It honestly sounded like someone drove through our house," said Kya Miller, who lives in the house just feet from where the crash happened.

The spot of the deadly pursuit crash involving an allegedly stolen U-Haul van in San Clemente on Monday, March 30, 2026. CBS LA

Her boyfriend, Michael Gaspar, said that the U-Haul t-boned the Mazda and pushed it about 50 yards up the street. He said that he was told the vehicle was traveling at 80 miles per hour when the collision happened.

"When we got to the other side of the street, we saw that the cops had to draw their guns on the U-Haul," Gaspar said, also noting that he found a sweatshirt in their backyard and noticed the suspect had used a ladder to jump over their fence.

Deputies later located the U-Haul's driver, and he was taken into custody with the help of a K9 officer, according to the sheriff's department. He has not yet been identified.

No additional details were immediately made available as California Highway Patrol detectives assumed the investigation.