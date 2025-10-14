Watch CBS News
San Bernardino school bus driver arrested for allegedly threatening tow yard worker

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
San Bernardino police arrested a school bus driver after he allegedly threatened a tow yard worker on Tuesday.

The driver arrived at the yard in a school bus that was towing a trailer to pick up one of his other cars. He allegedly got angry and pointed a handgun at one of the employees, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. 

Officers, who were nearby, responded to the tow yard and detained the suspect. The officers found a rifle and a crossbow sitting on the trailer.

g3qrecbbwaailes.jpg
Officers seized a crossbow from the bus driver.  San Bernardino Police Department

San Bernardino PD booked the man for attempted assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said he does not work for the school district and is a private bus driver. 

