San Bernardino police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect who allegedly opened fire at a store clerk

Police officers in San Bernardino shot and killed a man accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Friday night.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, officers were alerted to an armed robbery in progress at about 6:09 p.m. at an Express Market store located at 304 West Northpark Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed man in the business's parking lot.

The man pointed a rifle at officers, authorities said. At that point, the officers opened fire on the man. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department gunned down a suspect who pointed a rifle at officers on Nov. 28, 2025, according to authorities. San Bernardino Police Department

Investigations revealed that the suspect, who remains unidentified publicly, entered the business and demanded money from the cash register while pointing a loaded revolver at the clerk's head. The clerk attempted to disarm the man, and the man fired the weapon in the clerk's direction.

The bullet missed the clerk, who was then successfully able to disarm the man. The man then left the store and retrieved a second gun, a loaded rifle, from his vehicle, police said.

He was headed back toward the store's front doors when the officers were flagged down by the clerk, SBPD said. It was at that point that the man aimed the rifle toward the officers and was gunned down.

The clerk and officers were uninjured during the incident, police confirmed.

No additional details were immediately made available.