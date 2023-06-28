San Bernardino officers confiscate 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks during bust

San Bernardino officers evacuated nearly fifty homes after they seized 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from one of their neighbors.

"This person had what we believe to be a makeshift walk-up storefront," said Lt. Jennifer Kohrell with the San Bernardino Police Department. "There were quite a few shelves full of illegal explosives."

Investigators first learned about the illicit fireworks business after receiving a tip from a neighbor. On Tuesday, officers raided the home in the 1400 block of West Evans Street and found several explosives in plain sight, right next to the doorway.

After combing through the property, they discovered 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, multiple firearms, manufacturing tools and several kegs of black powder.

Investigators believed that the suspect was manufacturing the fireworks and then selling them out of a makeshift store on the property.

Due to the sheer amount of explosives recovered from the location, authorities evacuated about 48 homes while bomb technicians ushered out the illegal fireworks. After several hours, residents were allowed back into their homes.