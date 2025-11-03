San Bernardino man faces murder and 9 other charges in Deputy Andrew Nunez death

The man who is accused of shooting and killing San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Nunez last week as he responded to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife has been charged with murder and nine other charges, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Angelo Jose Saldivar, 47, of San Bernardino, did not have a previous criminal history before Oct. 27, when he allegedly shot Nunez in the head as the 28-year-old responded to a call in Rancho Cucamonga of a man threatening a woman.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Nunez San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Saldivar allegedly fled the scene on his motorcycle, leading a police pursuit along the 210 Freeway in Ontario, reaching speeds up to 200 miles per hour. He crashed into another vehicle while on his motorcycle and was taken to a local hospital.

San Bernardino District Attorney Jason Anderson listed the charges on Monday, beginning with the first count, a murder charge.

Other charges filed relate to other victims, including the ex-wife of Saldivar. He is charged with her attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, and battery on a spouse.

Four other victims are named in the complaint, Anderson said. "Those victims were actually, most of them, reporting parties from the dispute that occurred when Mr. Saldivar showed up at his ex-wife's apartment."

He said most of the other victims were reporting parties who were calling 911. "In some of those instances, you can actually hear in the 911 call some of the shots that were fired," Anderson said. "As it relates to those four victims, each was a victim of assault with a deadly weapon."

Additionally, Saldivar faces four charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, allegations of evading an officer, and discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors have also alleged special allegations for the use of a firearm in the assaults. Special allegations of murder to avoid arrest, murder of a police officer, and personal and intentional discharge of a firearm have been filed with the murder charge of Deputy Nunez.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus thanked the community for its support in the deputy's death, and said a funeral for the deputy is about two weeks out.

"Today marks the first portion of the healing process for the Nunez family, and I want all of you to know that our primary concern from this point forward is to assist the prosecution with our investigators and to make sure that that family is well taken care of," he said.

Saldivar is booked into custody and will appear for arraignment once medically cleared for transport.