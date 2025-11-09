More than two dozen injured in overturned bus crash in San Bernardino County

More than two dozen people were injured when a bus overturned in the San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 330 near mile marker 38 between Highland and Running Springs, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Firefighters say that of the 35 people on board, 29 sustained injuries in the crash. Two dozen of the patients were said to have suffered moderate injury, while three were believed to be life-threatening.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but firefighters said that the bus was the only vehicle involved. They're still working with California Highway Patrol officers to determine the cause.

Firefighters said that there was no fire or hazards on the bus.

San Bernardino National Forest personnel were assisting with the incident, as well as firefighters from the Big Bear, Arrowbear and Running Springs fire departments.

SR-330 was closed in both directions as the investigation continued. CHP officers urged drivers to use alternate routes like SR-18 to avoid the closure. There was no estimated timetable for when the road would reopen.

